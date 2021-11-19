Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $247.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

