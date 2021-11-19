Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $255.22. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,666,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.