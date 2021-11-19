Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.5% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 43,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $248.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,673. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $255.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

