Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $4,676,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.