Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $3,014.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,853.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,686.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,032.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.