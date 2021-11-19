Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

