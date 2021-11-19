Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $237.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $238.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

