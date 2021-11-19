LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of LOGC opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 70.79%. Analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

