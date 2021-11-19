Logansport Financial (LOGN) and The Competition Critical Review

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS: LOGN) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Logansport Financial to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Logansport Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $11.68 million $3.91 million 8.83 Logansport Financial Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.91

Logansport Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Logansport Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial Competitors 395 1665 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 2.54%. Given Logansport Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Logansport Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 31.74% N/A N/A Logansport Financial Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Summary

Logansport Financial rivals beat Logansport Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

