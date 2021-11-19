Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

