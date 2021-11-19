Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LBLCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.13.

LBLCF stock opened at $77.91 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $78.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

