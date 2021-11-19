LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveVox Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based customer services and digital engagement tools. LiveVox Holdings Inc., formerly known as Crescent Acquisition Corp, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

LVOX opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

