Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at National Bankshares

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LAC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

LAC stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

