Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Litchfield Hills Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CODX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX opened at $9.09 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $262.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of -3.29.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.