Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Down 32.5% in October

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Lion Group by 115.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lion Group during the first quarter valued at $549,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lion Group by 121.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lion Group by 108.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares during the period. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGHL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 17,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

