Linden Rose Investment LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Linden Rose Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Fiverr International makes up 1.1% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International by 139.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Fiverr International by 329.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.18. 4,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,737. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.87. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $152.27 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -112.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.20.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

