Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $1,734,533.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,961 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

