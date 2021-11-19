Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 345.60 ($4.52) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 378.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 713.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £887.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

