Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 345.60 ($4.52) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 378.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 713.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £887.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

