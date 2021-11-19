Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 926.50 ($12.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 881.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 937.02. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.61%.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

