Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the October 14th total of 63,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMACA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMACA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.49. 4,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,449. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

