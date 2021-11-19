Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 2,981,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,694. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

