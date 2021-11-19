Level Four Financial LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. St. Joe accounts for about 1.0% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Level Four Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of St. Joe worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,214 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 82,108 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOE traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. 575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.12.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

