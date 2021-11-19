Level Four Financial LLC Acquires 1,343 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 63,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average of $153.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

