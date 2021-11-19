Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 830,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.98. 95,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,607. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.89 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

