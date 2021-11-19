Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 62,072 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,072 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.4% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $404.40. The stock had a trading volume of 793,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,058,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $402.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

