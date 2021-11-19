Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 231 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $8.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $656.53. 3,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $636.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.23. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.