Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,530.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,833,000 after buying an additional 24,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

MPWR traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.13. 1,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,878. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.45 and a 1-year high of $576.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.06, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total value of $1,110,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,292 shares of company stock valued at $27,795,786. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

