Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 118.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,014 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of PTEU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,309 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

