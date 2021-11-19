Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,915 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.86. 5,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,768. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $121.77 and a 12-month high of $155.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

