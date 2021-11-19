Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,227,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,527,000 after acquiring an additional 823,692 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Shares of KOMP stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24.

