Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $525.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.43 and a 200-day moving average of $496.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $386.44 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

