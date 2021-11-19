Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $405.80 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $406.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $428.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

