Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Shares of LNVGY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $17.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.