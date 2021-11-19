Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $12.38 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

