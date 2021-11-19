Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $12.38 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
