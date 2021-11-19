Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $20.23 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.