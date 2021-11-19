Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average is $189.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.71 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

