Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.13 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

