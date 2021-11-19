Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 512,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,650 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 124,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

