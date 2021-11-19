Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 69,438 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

VXUS opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

