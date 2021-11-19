Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 4,285 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $247.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $255.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

