Lawrence A. Barbetta Sells 1,504 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Winmark stock opened at $272.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $165.82 and a 12-month high of $277.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $7.95 dividend. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Winmark by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Winmark by 87,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

