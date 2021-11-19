Laura Francis Sells 4,849 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SIBN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
