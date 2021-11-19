Laura Francis Sells 4,849 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SIBN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in SI-BONE by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

