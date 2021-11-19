Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1,025.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,201 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 766,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,551,000 after acquiring an additional 234,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

LVS opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.