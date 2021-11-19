Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 100,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 864,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 332,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 47,177 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

