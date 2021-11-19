Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $33,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $172.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

