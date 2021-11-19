Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

LABP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

