Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the October 14th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,499,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth about $24,350,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 22.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,443,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth about $19,901,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 831.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,899,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,911 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

LCA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.