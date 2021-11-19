Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 760.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 767.86 ($10.03).

LAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 742.40 ($9.70) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The company has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a PE ratio of -3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 703.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 705.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

