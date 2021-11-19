Lambda Price Tops $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $2.39 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00226669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00090411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,763,855 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

