Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Shares of LAKE opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $156.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

